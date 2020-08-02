$460,000.00 in Sales Expected for Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $410,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 523.65%.

Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $238.44 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.50. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dyadic International (DYAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.