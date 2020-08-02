Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €175.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($196.63) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($168.54) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($183.15) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €169.81 ($190.80).

Volkswagen stock opened at €125.00 ($140.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($210.94). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €137.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €138.77.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

