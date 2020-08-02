DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Takkt (ETR:TTK)

Takkt (ETR:TTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €13.50 ($15.17) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.26) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.61) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.33 ($13.85).

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €10.44 ($11.73) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of €9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.47. Takkt has a 12 month low of €5.73 ($6.44) and a 12 month high of €13.02 ($14.63).

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

