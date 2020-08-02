Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €115.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €115.00 ($129.21) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €118.00 ($132.58) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.92 ($110.03).

Shares of SU stock opened at €98.24 ($110.38) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.21. Schneider Electric has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

