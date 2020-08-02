JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €37.00 Price Target for Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) received a €37.00 ($41.57) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.59 ($38.87).

SGO opened at €31.17 ($35.02) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.60. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($58.88).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

