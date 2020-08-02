Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $6.38

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.38. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 7,656,379 shares.

HMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Renaissance Capital lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

