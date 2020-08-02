Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.59 ($38.87).

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Shares of SGO opened at €31.17 ($35.02) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($58.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €32.30 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.60.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.