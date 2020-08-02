Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €42.00 ($47.19) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.48 ($38.74).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fuchs Petrolub Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Fuchs Petrolub Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts
Fuchs Petrolub’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank
Fuchs Petrolub’s Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank
Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Given a €47.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Given a €47.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Given a €52.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Given a €52.00 Price Target at Independent Research
Baader Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Zalando
Baader Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Zalando


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report