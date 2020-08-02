Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €42.00 ($47.19) price target from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Commerzbank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.48 ($38.74).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.34). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

