Fuchs Petrolub’s (FPE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($37.92) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.48 ($38.74).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

