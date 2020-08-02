Fuchs Petrolub’s (FPE) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €33.75 ($37.92) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.48 ($38.74).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €29.00 ($32.58) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.34). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.18.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

