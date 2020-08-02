Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($74.49) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($66.85) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.79 ($58.19).

FRE opened at €42.27 ($47.49) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.36. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a one year high of €80.00 ($89.89).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

