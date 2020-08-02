Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($66.85) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.79 ($58.19).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE stock opened at €42.27 ($47.49) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a one year high of €80.00 ($89.89). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.36.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.