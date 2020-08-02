Baader Bank Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.09 ($69.76).

ZAL opened at €61.24 ($68.81) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €64.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €49.64. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

