Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €425.00 by Deutsche Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €425.00 ($477.53) price objective by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAA. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($662.92) target price on Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($471.91) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €497.00 ($558.43) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($449.44) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Rational has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €470.50 ($528.65).

RAA opened at €506.00 ($568.54) on Friday. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a one year high of €595.02 ($668.56). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €505.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €537.94.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

