Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €400.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($449.44) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €497.00 ($558.43) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($662.92) price target on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($477.53) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €470.50 ($528.65).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €506.00 ($568.54) on Thursday. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($668.56). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €505.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €537.94.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.