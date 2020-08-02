Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €9.50 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €9.50 ($10.67) target price from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($12.58) target price on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.37 ($11.65).

Shares of ENI opened at €7.54 ($8.47) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €8.70 and its 200 day moving average is €9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17. ENI has a 12-month low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 12-month high of €14.59 ($16.40). The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion and a PE ratio of -6.98.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

