Baader Bank Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €7.50 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €7.50 ($8.43) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.30) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($6.18) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.22 ($10.35).

FRA:TKA opened at €6.57 ($7.38) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a 1 year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 1 year high of €27.01 ($30.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.71 and a 200-day moving average of €7.27.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

