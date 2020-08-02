ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.11) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($11.80) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($13.48) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.37 ($11.65).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €7.54 ($8.47) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17. ENI has a 12-month low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a 12-month high of €14.59 ($16.40). The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.98.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.