Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given a C$58.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Fortis (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a C$58.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.33.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis stock opened at C$54.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.76. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$41.52 and a 1 year high of C$59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.70.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8699998 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.