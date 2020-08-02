Evotec (ETR:EVT) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

ETR EVT opened at €22.42 ($25.19) on Thursday. Evotec has a 52-week low of €17.17 ($19.29) and a 52-week high of €27.29 ($30.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €24.15 and a 200-day moving average of €23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.86, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

