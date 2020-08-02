Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.88. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 6,032,574 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Coeur Mining Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

