Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.88. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 6,032,574 shares.
Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.
