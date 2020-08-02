Short Interest in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Grows By 375.4%

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 375.4% from the June 30th total of 416,500 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Unum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.39% and a negative net margin of 99.09%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

