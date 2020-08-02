ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) Short Interest Up 378.2% in July

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 378.2% from the June 30th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETO opened at $0.86 on Friday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

