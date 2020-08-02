SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 485.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGMA opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.21.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

