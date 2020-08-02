Heska (HSKA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Heska to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Heska has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.44). Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 million. On average, analysts expect Heska to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $903.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $110.90.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $147,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,941 shares of company stock worth $2,741,842 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heska from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub raised Heska from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

