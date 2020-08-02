Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $29.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $798,009.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,424 shares of company stock worth $4,350,468 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

