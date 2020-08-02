Select Energy Services (WTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. On average, analysts expect Select Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $457.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.04. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.