Clearwater Paper (CLW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.00 million. On average, analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CLW opened at $36.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.76 million, a PE ratio of 738.55 and a beta of 1.88. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.
Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.