Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James raised Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.