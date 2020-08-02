Allison Transmission (ALSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Allison Transmission to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Allison Transmission to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:ALSN opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
