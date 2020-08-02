Allot Communications (ALLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Allot Communications to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Allot Communications has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Allot Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

ALLT opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.07 million, a P/E ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.