Trecora Resources (TREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $62.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. On average, analysts expect Trecora Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

