Smart Sand (SND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SND stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Smart Sand from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Smart Sand from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

