Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $284.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.43. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.81.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $362,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 447,942 shares of company stock valued at $120,871,330 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

