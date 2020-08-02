Gentherm (THRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ THRM opened at $38.77 on Friday. Gentherm has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.