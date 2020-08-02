Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.