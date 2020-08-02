Primoris Services (PRIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $16.03 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $795.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CJS Securities raised Primoris Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

