Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.11–0.08 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $(0.11)-(0.08) EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $277.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.66. Twilio has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $277.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 54,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $10,310,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,806 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWLO. Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

