Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

JAGX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.77. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 755.26% and a negative return on equity of 538.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

