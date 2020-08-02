Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. reissued a sell rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.40.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

