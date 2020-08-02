Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.47

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 475691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on JE shares. CIBC lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Just Energy Group from C$1.50 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.00.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

