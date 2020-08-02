Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $484.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.34. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $34.75.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 4,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $827,872.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,006. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

