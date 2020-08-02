Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.29.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $477.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.17 and a quick ratio of 11.87.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.08% and a negative net margin of 1,578.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

