i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $663.74 million, a P/E ratio of -161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

