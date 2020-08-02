Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 6.38. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $357.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Clarus had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Research analysts predict that Clarus will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Clarus by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Clarus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 389,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clarus by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

