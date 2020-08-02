Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Vocera Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCRA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

VCRA stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a PE ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $131,029.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $353,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $1,662,045 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter worth $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the first quarter worth $181,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.