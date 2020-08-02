Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sensata Technologies Holding PLC’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ST. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE ST opened at $37.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $54.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 104.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 73,421 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 485.9% during the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

