Brokers Set Expectations for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of B opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

