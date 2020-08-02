Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.06.

SPGI stock opened at $350.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $360.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 183.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.