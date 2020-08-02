Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $160.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16 and a beta of 1.77. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $111.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Tsao sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $32,174.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,687.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 114.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 21.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,662 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

