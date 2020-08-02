Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $160.00 at MKM Partners

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at MKM Partners from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.96.

EA opened at $141.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $142.84. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 150,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $17,449,928.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,561 shares in the company, valued at $9,831,061.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $613,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,007,091. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $5,026,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,273 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

