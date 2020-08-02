Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.42% from the stock’s previous close.

PRFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday. National Securities raised shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PRFT stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Perficient has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Perficient by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,909 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,639 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 161,676 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 498.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

